Charity shop open following relocation for Burger King

Demolition work in progress on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A charity store which relocated to make way for a new Burger King on the east coast has now reopened.

The Barnardo's store, at North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft moved across the car park and into the old Maplin Store, which is next door to Morrisons.

The store reopened on November 11, just a week after shutting their store for the new Burger King development.

Barnardo's area business manager Andy Burr, said: "I'd like to thank the mayor Alice Taylor who officially opened the store at 10 am. The public were already queueing for the opening and it was an extremely successful weekend, with the store flooded with shoppers.

"The store is so much bigger we can have a huge range of clothing and electricals, all thanks to the generous donations of the people of Lowestoft. We can only do it thanks to our customers and donors, and our fantastic volunteers and staff."