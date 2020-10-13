‘Forever changed’: friends who lost babies are to skydive together

Liz Pendleton and Jo Patrick will be taking on a skydive to raise money for CALM, and raise awareness of baby loss.

Two good friends who suffered the anguish of miscarriage aim to tackle the taboo around the subject by joining hands for a skydive.

Liz Pendleton and Jo Patrick are half way towards their £1,500 target for the charity Coping and Living with Miscarriage (CALM) in Nordelph.

The charity is working towards becoming a charitable organisation, which will allow Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King’s Lynn to recommend those affected by miscarriage to the group.

Miss Pendleton, 40, from Downham Market, found out she had miscarried when she was three months pregnant in 2019 and felt support was “non-existent” after leaving hospital - until she found CALM.

She said: “I cried all the way through, but finally felt supported, as I was with others who knew my pain. I wanted that child so much, it’s not something you can forget.”

She said the support had motivated her to take action to help others going through the same pain.

She and Miss Patrick said the subject was still something many people felt uncomfortable to talk about, which could leave women and their partners feeling isolated.

The fundraising is also towards CALM’s memorial garden at Nordelph Village Hall - a place which Miss Pendleton said would give families a place to sit and remember. The money will also be put towards the print costs for leaflets, designed by Miss Pendleton, to signpost support for bereaved parents.

It is not the first skydive for the self-proclaimed adrenalin junkie who has teamed up with Miss Patrick to tick it off her bucket list after they became friends through CALM.

They will take part in the jump on October 28.

King’s Lynn resident Miss Patrick, 38, who suffered a miscarriage in 2018, said: “I never expected to hear those words ‘I’m sorry, there’s no heartbeat’. Those words broke me. I am forever changed. I, however, refuse to let that define me.

“That is why I decided to turn this heartbreak into something positive by helping other bereaved parents like myself that found there wasn’t a lot of support after pregnancy loss. I have raised thousands of pounds so far towards services to improve, highlight and rectify this gap in lack of care for early losses.”

