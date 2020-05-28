Search

Musicians unite in a smart way to support radio station

PUBLISHED: 15:25 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 28 May 2020

The charity single has seen local musicians unite to help Smart Radio GY. Picture: Blaze Studios

The charity single has seen local musicians unite to help Smart Radio GY. Picture: Blaze Studios

Archant

A group of East Coast-based musicians has united in support of a radio station that has been impacted by the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Neil Jones set up Smart Radio in October 2017. Picture: Joseph NortonNeil Jones set up Smart Radio in October 2017. Picture: Joseph Norton

The musicians from Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth have recorded a single to help local radio station Smart Radio GY.

With a lot of businesses struggling during these difficult times, Smart Radio GY has been feeling the pinch with advertising revenue seeing a downturn.

Neil Jones set up Smart Radio in October 2017. Picture: Joseph NortonNeil Jones set up Smart Radio in October 2017. Picture: Joseph Norton

As the radio station’s owner, Neil Jones, is a massive supporter of local bands and the local music scene, with music played on his station broadcast across Great Yarmouth and the world via the internet.

Antony Baldwin, bass player with ‘The Coral Cross Band’, came up with the idea of recording a single featuring musicians from the bands that Mr Jones has supported with the proceeds of sales going to Smart Radio GY.

Mr Baldwin said: “I had the idea to do this, everyone jumped on board straight away which is a testament to Neil Jones and Smart Radio.

“Neil is a passionate supporter of local music and I felt it would be nice to give something back to him.

“All of our time, including Raoul Crane at Blaze Studios Caister, was given for free to show our appreciation.”

The recording studio, Blaze Studios, produced and mastered the track, with local musicians Paul Gillings (harmonica), Cally Robb from the Band ‘Red Wine Talk’ (guitar), Paul Hale from ‘The Coronation Kings’ (drums) and local singer and entertainer Kendall on vocals featuring.

The single is a cover of the Queen classic ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ and is available on all digital outlets by Blaze Studio Musicians.

With Mr Jones amazed by the gesture, he has vowed to play the track on air as often as possible.

He also called all the musicians that took part in the single live on air during his Monday morning show to let them know how thrilled he was with their work.

Visit www.smartmediagy.com or www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0895Y9DQ7/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_apa_i_z2HZEb89696D3 to buy the track and show your support.

