Charity to remember much-loved young woman who died suddenly

PUBLISHED: 09:44 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 25 November 2019

Kirsty Tolley, 28, whose family are setting up a charity in her memory Picture: Sue Tolley

Sue Tolley

A family is launching a new charity in memory of a much-loved young woman who died suddenly aged just 28.

Kirsty Tolley with her sisters Tina, Stephanie and Terrie. Picture: Sue TolleyKirsty Tolley with her sisters Tina, Stephanie and Terrie. Picture: Sue Tolley

Kirsty Tolley from Walsoken, near Wisbech, passed away nine days after being admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on February 10, 2017.

An coroner later recorded an open verdict, after an inquest heard the cause of Miss Tolley's death was "unascertained".

Senior coroner Jaqueline Lake later said in a report that the hospital did not carry out daily blood tests.

She said the inconsistent blood tests "meant there is a vacuum of evidence with regard to the medical cause of death".

Kirsty Tolley pictured on her last Christmas before she passed away in February 2017. Picture: Sue TolleyKirsty Tolley pictured on her last Christmas before she passed away in February 2017. Picture: Sue Tolley

Since then, Miss Tolley's family have been raising money for local causes in her memory, including a sensory garden for an 11-year-old boy with a rare condition.

Now they have decided to set up Kirsty's Angels, a charity in its own right which will support people who need it in and around Wisbech.

Miss Tolley's older sister Tina Adams said: "We've decided to focus on doing something positive like helping people who have been in a similar situation," she said.

She added the new charity would help towards the cost of items of equipment such as hand rails or specialist wheelchairs. It could also help towards the cost of outings.

Mother Sue Tolley said: "It just means we can keep her memory alive. There's a lot of people in Wisbech who remember Kirsty."

A charity pool tournament is being held at Kennedy's Sports bar in Wisbech on Sunday, December 1 (10am). Entry is £50. To book, call Mrs Adams on 07540 435691.

A disco has been arranged in aid of Kirsty's Angels and at Leverington Sports and Social Club on Saturday, December 14 (7pm). There will be music by DJ Tim Lee, auction and raffle and a Christmas buffet. Tickets priced £12.50 (adults), £7.50 (under-11s) can be booked via 07540 435691.

A Gofundme page has also been set up with a target of £4,000. Click here to donate.

