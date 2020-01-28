Search

Advanced search

'You are making someone feel good' - Charity selling care boxes to support breast cancer patients

PUBLISHED: 13:56 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:56 28 January 2020

Oa Hackett, founder of Little Lifts, with a mini box which can be bought to support women going through chemotherapy for breast cancer. Picture: Katherine Mager

Oa Hackett, founder of Little Lifts, with a mini box which can be bought to support women going through chemotherapy for breast cancer. Picture: Katherine Mager

katherine_mager

Breast cancer patients around the world can get a pick me up thanks to care boxes from a Norfolk-based charity through a new online shop.

Oa Hackett, founder of Little Lifts, with a box which supports women going through chemotherapy for breast cancer. Picture: Greg HackettOa Hackett, founder of Little Lifts, with a box which supports women going through chemotherapy for breast cancer. Picture: Greg Hackett

Little Lifts was founded in November 2017 and was the idea of Oa Hackett, 33, from Bawburgh, who went through six rounds of chemotherapy for primary breast cancer from September 2014 and January 2015 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

It has now helped nearly 1,000 women undergoing chemotherapy for primary and secondary breast cancer across all NHS hospitals in Norfolk and Suffolk by delivering care packages containing 25 items to improve patients' physical and emotional wellbeing.

But due to demand, Mrs Hackett, who has lived without cancer for the past five years, is selling boxes to people with breast cancer around the UK and abroad, including Japan, Germany, South Africa and Australia.

The boxes, which range in size and contain items including eye masks, chocolate and moisturiser, can also be bought as a boost for men and women going through difficult times, physically or mentally.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Hackett said: "By buying a box you are making someone feel good and supporting a woman in Norfolk or Suffolk being treated for breast cancer."

Women who receive the boxes in Norfolk and Suffolk hospitals are given them for free and for every box sold through the online shop 30pc goes directly to the charity.

The online shop launched at the end of 2019 and since the charity was formed, 50 boxes have been sold.

They are filled with donated items and Mrs Hackett wants to use more locally-made and environmentally-friendly products as well.

She said: "I feel proud and grateful of what we have achieved and that my experience with chemotherapy has meant we can support other women going through similar situations. Breast cancer and its treatment is tough. There are so many of us going through it."

Little Lifts, based at Bowthorpe Hall, relies on charity fundraisers, volunteers, and support from corporate partners and on March 21 it is holding a Clubercise fundraiser for people aged 18 and over at Norwich's OPEN venue from 10am-2pm.

To register for the fundraiser, visit the online shop or find out more about the charity visit www.littlelifts.org.uk

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lorry driving through fatal crash road closure sparks police warning

Sgt Chris Harris from Norfolk Police has spoken about the work at the scenes of a fatal or serious collision. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Norwich City transfer rumours: Sinani summer deal agreed

Danel Sinani, front, in action for Luxembourg against Northern Ireland last year Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

‘The long squelch home’ - suspected coursers swim for safety

Two cars carryng suspected hare coursers were abandoned in flood water on the A1101 Wash Road at Welney Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Staff hit out at luxury hotel over late pay and no pensions

Nick Scrivens said he had closed Lenwade House Hotel at a time to cause the least amount of damage. Photo: Archant

Quirky new holiday let will see people staying in abandoned railway carriage

Chris Wake with the old railway carriage and guard van he is going to renovate into a holiday let at Melton Constable. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24