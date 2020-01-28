'You are making someone feel good' - Charity selling care boxes to support breast cancer patients

Breast cancer patients around the world can get a pick me up thanks to care boxes from a Norfolk-based charity through a new online shop.

Little Lifts was founded in November 2017 and was the idea of Oa Hackett, 33, from Bawburgh, who went through six rounds of chemotherapy for primary breast cancer from September 2014 and January 2015 at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

It has now helped nearly 1,000 women undergoing chemotherapy for primary and secondary breast cancer across all NHS hospitals in Norfolk and Suffolk by delivering care packages containing 25 items to improve patients' physical and emotional wellbeing.

But due to demand, Mrs Hackett, who has lived without cancer for the past five years, is selling boxes to people with breast cancer around the UK and abroad, including Japan, Germany, South Africa and Australia.

The boxes, which range in size and contain items including eye masks, chocolate and moisturiser, can also be bought as a boost for men and women going through difficult times, physically or mentally.

Mrs Hackett said: "By buying a box you are making someone feel good and supporting a woman in Norfolk or Suffolk being treated for breast cancer."

Women who receive the boxes in Norfolk and Suffolk hospitals are given them for free and for every box sold through the online shop 30pc goes directly to the charity.

The online shop launched at the end of 2019 and since the charity was formed, 50 boxes have been sold.

They are filled with donated items and Mrs Hackett wants to use more locally-made and environmentally-friendly products as well.

She said: "I feel proud and grateful of what we have achieved and that my experience with chemotherapy has meant we can support other women going through similar situations. Breast cancer and its treatment is tough. There are so many of us going through it."

Little Lifts, based at Bowthorpe Hall, relies on charity fundraisers, volunteers, and support from corporate partners and on March 21 it is holding a Clubercise fundraiser for people aged 18 and over at Norwich's OPEN venue from 10am-2pm.

To register for the fundraiser, visit the online shop or find out more about the charity visit www.littlelifts.org.uk