Search

Advanced search

New mothers experiencing mental health difficulties to receive Christmas care boxes

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 18 November 2020

Nursery nurses in the nursery at the Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. From left, Samantha Allen, Issie Raney, Sonia Pecce, Anna-Marie Woodward, Faye Newman, and Hannah Yeldham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery nurses in the nursery at the Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. From left, Samantha Allen, Issie Raney, Sonia Pecce, Anna-Marie Woodward, Faye Newman, and Hannah Yeldham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

New mothers experiencing severe mental health problems who are receiving specialist hospital care will receive a Christmas box thanks to public donations.

Nurser at the nurses station at the Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNurser at the nurses station at the Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Throughout December, East Anglian-based maternal mental health charity Get Me Out The Four Walls will give 30 care packages to inpatients at the Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) at Hellesdon Hospital in Norwich.

The unit, which opened last year, provides care for mothers who have been experiencing mental illness since the birth of their baby including severe postnatal depression and psychosis.

Babies remain with their mother on the unit but it causes families to be apart from each other and the coronavirus pandemic has limited visitors to the unit.

The Christmas boxes cost £15 each and will contain a pair of fluffy socks for mums, toiletries and beauty products, a Gnaw hot chocolate shot, festive storybook for babies, festive cuddly toy/rattle, adult colouring book and colouring pens for mums, and a Christmas momento.

Carrie Dagraca, Get Me Out The Four Walls publicity and recruitment co-ordinator, said: “The first year of your baby’s life is supposed to be full of so many happy moments, including your first Christmas as a family.

“Sadly, due to mental illness, so many new mums don’t remember those early days due to their illness so it was really important for us to do what we can to make their first Christmas together memorable and special.

“We have a very close working relationship with Kingfisher MBU and the work they do at the unit is amazing. We are so happy to have developed this campaign for their patients.”

MORE: Concern over parents’ mental health during coronavirus lockdown

Perinatal mental illness affects 10-15pc of new mothers within the first 12 months of birth.

The Kingfisher MBU includes eight bedrooms and the mothers who stay there have 24/7 care.

Get Me Out The Four Walls, which puts parents in contact with each other for peer support as well as offering one-to-one help and virtual meet-ups, is calling for the public to donate whatever they can to the appeal.

To donate visit virginmoneygiving.com/fund/mbuxmasbox.

For more information about the charity visit www.getmeout.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City superfan Etty Smith, mother of Delia, dies aged 100

Delia Smith with her mother Etty, who has died aged 100; Photo: Bill Smith

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Angus Gunn on Farke, Wes, Krul and whether he would return to City

Angus Gunn made 51 appearances for boyhood club Norwich City as he spent the 2017-18 season on loan with the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mobility scooter stolen during garage burglary

A mobility scooter was stolen after the garage of a home was stolen in Porthole Close, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft over the weekend. Picture: Google Images