New mothers experiencing mental health difficulties to receive Christmas care boxes

Nursery nurses in the nursery at the Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. From left, Samantha Allen, Issie Raney, Sonia Pecce, Anna-Marie Woodward, Faye Newman, and Hannah Yeldham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

New mothers experiencing severe mental health problems who are receiving specialist hospital care will receive a Christmas box thanks to public donations.

Nurser at the nurses station at the Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Nurser at the nurses station at the Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit at Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Throughout December, East Anglian-based maternal mental health charity Get Me Out The Four Walls will give 30 care packages to inpatients at the Kingfisher Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) at Hellesdon Hospital in Norwich.

The unit, which opened last year, provides care for mothers who have been experiencing mental illness since the birth of their baby including severe postnatal depression and psychosis.

Babies remain with their mother on the unit but it causes families to be apart from each other and the coronavirus pandemic has limited visitors to the unit.

The Christmas boxes cost £15 each and will contain a pair of fluffy socks for mums, toiletries and beauty products, a Gnaw hot chocolate shot, festive storybook for babies, festive cuddly toy/rattle, adult colouring book and colouring pens for mums, and a Christmas momento.

Carrie Dagraca, Get Me Out The Four Walls publicity and recruitment co-ordinator, said: “The first year of your baby’s life is supposed to be full of so many happy moments, including your first Christmas as a family.

“Sadly, due to mental illness, so many new mums don’t remember those early days due to their illness so it was really important for us to do what we can to make their first Christmas together memorable and special.

“We have a very close working relationship with Kingfisher MBU and the work they do at the unit is amazing. We are so happy to have developed this campaign for their patients.”

Perinatal mental illness affects 10-15pc of new mothers within the first 12 months of birth.

The Kingfisher MBU includes eight bedrooms and the mothers who stay there have 24/7 care.

Get Me Out The Four Walls, which puts parents in contact with each other for peer support as well as offering one-to-one help and virtual meet-ups, is calling for the public to donate whatever they can to the appeal.

To donate visit virginmoneygiving.com/fund/mbuxmasbox.

For more information about the charity visit www.getmeout.org.uk.