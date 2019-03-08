Search

Lovell Homes host Norfolk Day hog roast in aid of St Martins Housing Trust

PUBLISHED: 14:15 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 22 July 2019

Street scene at Lovell's Heath Farm development, where they will be having a hog roast for Norfolk Day. Picture: Lovell Homes

Street scene at Lovell's Heath Farm development, where they will be having a hog roast for Norfolk Day. Picture: Lovell Homes

Property developer Lovell Homes is holding a charity Hog Roast event to support Norfolk Day.

Norfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: ArchantNorfolk Day will return for a second year. Picture: Archant

The company will invite purchasers and the community of Holt to its Heath Farm development in aid of St Martins Housing Trust for food and drinks, and a chance to look around show homes.

To show its support for St Martins, Lovell has held a number of fundraising activities throughout the year, including cake sales and raffles, with other events planned for later in the year.

Natasha Baring, field sales manager for Lovell, said: "We're really excited to invite everybody to Heath Farm on Norfolk day to celebrate the development, the beautiful area of Holt and raise money for such a wonderful charity at the same time."

Money raised will contribute to the development of the charity's new 20-bed Housing First accommodation project.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 12pm to 5pm.

