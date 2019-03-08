Lovell Homes host Norfolk Day hog roast in aid of St Martins Housing Trust

Property developer Lovell Homes is holding a charity Hog Roast event to support Norfolk Day.

The company will invite purchasers and the community of Holt to its Heath Farm development in aid of St Martins Housing Trust for food and drinks, and a chance to look around show homes.

To show its support for St Martins, Lovell has held a number of fundraising activities throughout the year, including cake sales and raffles, with other events planned for later in the year.

Natasha Baring, field sales manager for Lovell, said: "We're really excited to invite everybody to Heath Farm on Norfolk day to celebrate the development, the beautiful area of Holt and raise money for such a wonderful charity at the same time."

Money raised will contribute to the development of the charity's new 20-bed Housing First accommodation project.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 27 from 12pm to 5pm.