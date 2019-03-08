Charity golf day to raise money for local causes

A Beccles funeral home will host a charity golf day next month and is calling for golfers of all abilities to call up.

The Rosedale Funeral Home, on Hungate, will host the charity day with all proceeds being split between Emmaus, Norfolk and Waveney, who work to end homelessness in the area, and Nature and Nurture Therapeutic Services, who support children and families who have been bereaved of a loved one.

The group aim to raise enough money to run a residential weekend in Suffolk to support families who have been bereaved.

Funeral director George Ling said: "Rosedale chose to support two local charities where we can see the impact the money we raise has and where the money goes back into supporting local people."

The charity golf day will take place on Thursday, June 13 at Bungay and Waveney Golf Club.

Anyone interested in putting a team together, or a company sponsoring a hole or giving a prize for the raffle, should call Lucy on 0775329925.