Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Charity golf day to raise money for local causes

PUBLISHED: 11:13 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 08 May 2019

A charity golf day will be held next month. Picture: Nick Butcher

A charity golf day will be held next month. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A Beccles funeral home will host a charity golf day next month and is calling for golfers of all abilities to call up.

The Rosedale Funeral Home, on Hungate, will host the charity day with all proceeds being split between Emmaus, Norfolk and Waveney, who work to end homelessness in the area, and Nature and Nurture Therapeutic Services, who support children and families who have been bereaved of a loved one.

You may also want to watch:

The group aim to raise enough money to run a residential weekend in Suffolk to support families who have been bereaved.

Funeral director George Ling said: "Rosedale chose to support two local charities where we can see the impact the money we raise has and where the money goes back into supporting local people."

The charity golf day will take place on Thursday, June 13 at Bungay and Waveney Golf Club.

Anyone interested in putting a team together, or a company sponsoring a hole or giving a prize for the raffle, should call Lucy on 0775329925.

Most Read

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Timm Klose closes in on new Norwich City deal

Timm Klose looks set to extend his stay at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Driver reveals how he had to take the wheel when Norwich City promotion bus broke down

Norwich City footballers celebrate going up to the Premier League on the parade bus being driven by Don Grunbaum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Lakenheath F15 jets in airprox incident

F15 Strike Eagle jets were involved in an airprox incident with an airliner Picture: Archant

Key road into Norfolk town closed

Leys Lane in Attleborough will be closed for two days. Photo: Google

‘I’m so thankful to the amazing support from my fans and pledgers’ - Norwich singer Lisa Redford on her upcoming EP release

Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford is set to release her brand new EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford

‘A memorable night’: Hundreds honour inspirational teenager

Rory Davies, who passed away at the age of just 15, after a brave fight against cancer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists