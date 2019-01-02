Search

£500 charity grant kick-starts residents’ plans to buy Norfolk pub

02 January, 2019 - 15:51
Residents in Swanton Abbott want to buy the village pub, the Jolly Farmers, and run it for the community. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Residents in Swanton Abbott want to buy the village pub, the Jolly Farmers, and run it for the community. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A fundraising campaign to buy a village pub for the community has been kick-started with a £500 charity grant.

The Jolly Farmers in Swanton Abbott. Picture: Richard Dixon

Residents aim to buy Swanton Abbott’s only pub, the Jolly Farmers, but need to raise about £250,000 in just six months.

The campaign was brought to the attention of Power to Change, a charity that supports community businesses, by social entrepreneur and business panel member Robert Ashton. And the charity awarded a £500 seed fund grant to the fundraising campaign.

Gill Kimmerling, clerk to Swanton Abbott Parish Council, said: “It’s a great boost to our confidence to receive this grant, even before we have set up our organisation.”

The pub has been registered with North Norfolk District Council as an asset of community value.

Current landlord and owner Les Christman did not wish to comment.

Are you setting up a community business? Email Robert@robertashton.co.uk to find out about the help available.

