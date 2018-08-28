Search

Advanced search

Charity gig to raise funds for young musician battling bone cancer

PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 November 2018

Lequeur, a 'The Cure' tribute band playing live. Picture: Lequeur

Lequeur, a 'The Cure' tribute band playing live. Picture: Lequeur

Archant

A Norwich band has organised a charity gig to raise funds for a 21-year-old battling a rare and aggressive bone cancer.

The Lequeur band line-up. Picture: LequeurThe Lequeur band line-up. Picture: Lequeur

Billy Clayton, from the Oak Street area of Norwich, has had Ewings Sarcoma, a rare but aggressive form of bone cancer that effects young adults, for three years.

Liqueur, a ‘The Cure’ tribute band, decided to fundraise for Billy, after knowing him since he was born.

Vocalist of Liqueur, Chris Peters, said: “I have known Billy and his mum since he was a baby, our kids went to school together and we hung out a lot.

“Billy is a talented musician who has written and produced his own music.”

Billy’s mother, Rebecca Lawrence, a 46-year-old nurse, set up a go fund me appeal to raise money for a new treatment for him, that’s not offered on the NHS.

She said: “We have been fortunate enough to have been introduced to a specialist molecular oncologist based in America.

“His approach is at the cutting edge of cancer treatment and involves using the patient’s own immune system to develop a vaccine to fight the cancer causing genes.

“We have already spoken with the consultant in America who believes Billy is an excellent candidate for the treatment.

The GoFundMe Page has an aim of raising £200,000 for the medical costs and provision of the treatment.

The gig will take place at Epic on Magdalen Street, on Friday, November 16, with doors opening at 7.30pm and tickets costing £10 on the door.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/life-saving-treatment-for-billy

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Teenage girl arrested after two men stabbed near Norwich train station

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

‘Aggression on both sides’ - Controversial Boxing Day hunt given the go-ahead despite ‘saboteurs’ fear

Dunston Harriers stage the traditional Wymondham Boxing Day hunt in 2013, leaving from the Market Place. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

WATCH: The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed

An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Laura's Afternoon Tea is delivered to your door Credit: Laura's Afternoon Tea

‘I’m lucky to call Norfolk home’ - Prince William shares his love for county and pays tribute to his father

Prince William has said in Country Life magazine that he loves Norfolk and feels lucky to call it home.. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Cocaine driver on A47 ‘could have killed’

Police said the driver could have killed himself Picture: Denise Bradley

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast