Charity gig to raise funds for young musician battling bone cancer

A Norwich band has organised a charity gig to raise funds for a 21-year-old battling a rare and aggressive bone cancer.

Billy Clayton, from the Oak Street area of Norwich, has had Ewings Sarcoma, a rare but aggressive form of bone cancer that effects young adults, for three years.

Liqueur, a ‘The Cure’ tribute band, decided to fundraise for Billy, after knowing him since he was born.

Vocalist of Liqueur, Chris Peters, said: “I have known Billy and his mum since he was a baby, our kids went to school together and we hung out a lot.

“Billy is a talented musician who has written and produced his own music.”

Billy’s mother, Rebecca Lawrence, a 46-year-old nurse, set up a go fund me appeal to raise money for a new treatment for him, that’s not offered on the NHS.

She said: “We have been fortunate enough to have been introduced to a specialist molecular oncologist based in America.

“His approach is at the cutting edge of cancer treatment and involves using the patient’s own immune system to develop a vaccine to fight the cancer causing genes.

“We have already spoken with the consultant in America who believes Billy is an excellent candidate for the treatment.

The GoFundMe Page has an aim of raising £200,000 for the medical costs and provision of the treatment.

The gig will take place at Epic on Magdalen Street, on Friday, November 16, with doors opening at 7.30pm and tickets costing £10 on the door.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/life-saving-treatment-for-billy