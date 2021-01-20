New charity created to carry on legacy of Sophie Taylor

Published: 5:30 AM January 20, 2021

She inspired people with her bravery and striking smile during her battle with cancer.

And two years after her death, the legacy of Sophie Taylor, five, from Sprowston, who died in January 2019 from bone cancer, will continue thanks to a new charity.

Sophie Taylor taking the first 'Take a Sophie' picture. - Credit: Alex Taylor

The Sprowston Infant School pupil gained thousands of followers through her journey as she defiantly stuck her tongue out at cancer and continued to smile, during the last year of her life.

And through her positivity she and her family were supported by the Norfolk community as well as ex-Canaries star James Maddison, who struck up firm bond with the youngster.

Sophie Taylor with canaries player James Maddison. - Credit: Alex Taylor

A charitable fund, called Sophie's Sparkle Fund, has been set up by her parents Alex and Kirsty, with support from the Norfolk Community Foundation, to support families of children living with cancer.

Mr Taylor said: "If we can support families through their journeys like we were helped, that is a positive thing. We wanted to so something in her memory. As a family we are doing fine but it has been a long time coming. We want to focus on doing positive things.

"It is a legacy for our daughter. If we only help one family, it is something we can look proudly on. I'd like to think Sophie would be proud that she was responsible for that."

Sophie Taylor, from Sprowston, who is the inspiration behind a new charitable fund. She died in 2019 from bone cancer aged five. - Credit: Alex Taylor

The family's ultimate dream is to create a Sophie's sparkle package for Norfolk children being treated for cancer in hospital, including support for families.

But Mr Taylor, 33, said the fund, which has £22,000 in it so far, mostly from community fundraisers and donations since Sophie's death, would also go towards bone cancer research.

Claire Cullens, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation, said: “We didn’t have the privilege of meeting Sophie but, having spoken about her with her family, it’s clear that she was an incredibly special little girl and has left a massive hole in the lives of those who knew and loved her.

"We feel very honoured that Sophie’s parents have entrusted Norfolk Community Foundation with Sophie’s Sparkle Fund and are committed to ensuring that it will support families in Norfolk affected by childhood cancer and support research and improvements into bone cancer.”

To donate visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/donate