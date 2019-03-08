Football match to raise money to help save Heather

Andy Lucraft-Townley (left) and Chris Hayes (right) with Heather Bellamy Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A family fun day and charity football match will be held to raise money for terminally-ill mum.

Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, is battling Leukemia Picture: Chris Bishop Heather Bellamy, from Downham Market, is battling Leukemia Picture: Chris Bishop

The Hope for Heather family fun day and charity football match aims to raise money for Heather Bellamy who has a rare form of blood cancer.

The mum-of-four, 48, from Downham Market, has been fighting acute myloid leukaemia for four years.

During that time she has received chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants which her body rejected.

Heather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund Me Heather Bellamy and her children are raising money to send her to America for lifesaving treatment. Photo:Go Fund Me

Doctors said there was nothing more they could do for her but a new drug available in America could save her life.

Ms Bellamy's family set up a gofundme page, called Auntie Heather's Last Chance at the start of the year to raise £250,000 for life saving treatment in America.

A charity football event will be held at Downham Market Academy on Sunday, July 28 from 10am to 4pm to raise money for Ms Bellamy.

Heather Bellamy and her children Elizabeth, Alice, Alfie and Sam. Photo: Just Giving Heather Bellamy and her children Elizabeth, Alice, Alfie and Sam. Photo: Just Giving

Set up by Chris Hayes and his partner Louise Page, it offers a family fun day out with rides, stalls, mobility scooter races and a charity football match.

Chris Hayes and Andy Lucraft-Townley, who walked from Downham Market to Cardiff in nine and a half days earlier this year to raise money for Ms Bellamy, will be competing against each other in their own football teams.

Mr Hayes said: "We as a community are trying to do all we can to raise the money that Heather and her family desperately need to get her to America for life saving treatment for leukaemia.

"Heather has spent many years dedicating her time as a nurse to others and now she needs our help.

"So far with various different charity events and the generosity from people all over the world Heather has around £70,000 which is great but obviously this is still a long way from getting to our target.

"She has recently started a new type of drug to help prolong her life and keep her well until enough money has been raised to get her to America but unfortunately this comes at a price and is taking away vital funds from the America money.

"Please come along and show your support, every little makes a huge difference and is massively appreciated by us, Heather and all of Heather's family."