‘Amazing’ charity football match for ‘Huggy’ celebrates community’s fundraising efforts

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 November 2018

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

Archant

A charity football match celebrated a popular former player and manager after members of the community raised thousands for his treatment and care.

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWESCharity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

James ‘Huggy’ Hutchinson suffered a seizure while watching his youngest son play cricket in May, before being diagnosed with a brian tumour.

The Kirkley and Pakefield FC assistant manager is currently undergoing treatment, while friends united to raise more than £7,000 to support him and his family.

On Saturday, friends and former teammates joined forces for a charity football match to celebrate their efforts.

Friend Simon West has helped to organise Saturday’s match and said: “The match was absolutely brilliant and it was an amazing day. It was great to see so man old faces coming together for Huggy.

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWESCharity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

“The support we have had from the people in Lowestoft has been amazing.

“I have known him for a lot of years and I didn’t want to just hand over the money they were able to raise, I wanted to do something more personal for him and I am so pleased it has been a great success.”

Around 40 players took part in the match, which involved a 35-minute each-way game with one side managed by Huggy.

The teams included a side of his friends and family, who faced a mixed Waveney, Kirkley and Notleys team.

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWESCharity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

Following the match, players and friends enjoyed live music and a DJ, while a raffle and auction were also held.

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWESCharity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

Charity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWESCharity football match for James 'Huggy' Hutchinson. MICK HOWES

'Amazing' charity football match for 'Huggy' celebrates community's fundraising efforts

