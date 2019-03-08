Search

Love Island star among several celebrities at charity football day

PUBLISHED: 13:13 19 May 2019

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Alan Palmer

Almost £5,000 has been raised at a charity football day in support of a 14-year-old boy with cancer.

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Celebrities including Love Island's Jack Fowler and Norwich City legend Darren Huckerby took part in the day at Fakenham Town Football Club to raise money to support Lewis Atkins, from Dereham, who has been diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time.

It was organised by HelpDeleteCancer FC and saw 850 people attend to watch two different games.

A total of £4,900 was raised on the day, meaning £7,200 has been raised overall.

The money will go towards helping Lewis and his family while he is undergoing treatment.

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

A tweet from the HelpDeleteCancer FC Twitter account said: "Overwhelmed by the turnout of 850 people and everyone's support both on and off the pitch."

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan PalmerFakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan PalmerFakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan PalmerFakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan PalmerFakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan PalmerFakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan PalmerFakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

Fakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan PalmerFakenham Football club charity match in support of 14-year-old Lewis Atkins fourth battle with cancer. Picture: Alan Palmer

