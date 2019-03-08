Charity football day to support 14-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family Archant

A charity football day will take place later this year in support of a 14-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time.

Lewis Atkins, from Dereham, has lost an eye and both leg bones to the disease and a JustGiving page has been set up to help him and his family while he undergoes treatment.

The All Star Celebrity and Ex Pro Day, involving Help Delete Cancer FC, will take place on Saturday, May 18 at Fakenham Town Football Club in support of Lewis, with several big names attending.

Calum Best, the F2 Freestylers, Danny Osborne, Luis Morrison, Man Like Haks and Bradley Simmonds are just a few of those set to appear.

A raffle and tombola will also take place, while family fun, food and a licensed bar are also available.

The day will include two games, which kick-off at 12pm and 2pm, and tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £2.50 for under 16’s

To donate to the fund in support of Lewis, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harry-cottenden-insupportoflewisatkins.