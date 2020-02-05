Search

Advanced search

Charity concert in village to remember those who died from leukaemia

PUBLISHED: 17:10 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 05 February 2020

The charity event will be held at Hilgay Village Hall. Picture: Google

The charity event will be held at Hilgay Village Hall. Picture: Google

Archant

A charity event will be held in memory of Norfolk villagers who passed away from leukaemia.

Friends and family of Hilgay villagers are organising a charity concert and dance event to raise money for Leukaemia Care after a number of villagers passed away from the condition.

Around eight people in the village have died in the last three years and several parishioners also suffer from the disease.

The event, which will be held at Hilgay Village Hall on Saturday, February 8, aims to raise awareness of leukaemia.

You may also want to watch:

Performances from singer Mike Fox and vocalist and comedian Ali James will take place on the night.

There will also be a charity raffle and an auction for a spa day for two.

Organiser Lesley Congdon said: "We felt it was an opportunity to support our community and use the village hall and at the same time contribute to research into this chronic disease."

Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm.

Tickets are £10. To book please contact Lesley Congdon on 07824863363 or buy tickets from A J Butchers in Hilgay.

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Road reopened after crash trapped man in car

The air ambulance was called to Spooner Row after a car crash. Picture: Robert Foster

Cyclist who died in A47 crash is named

The A47 at King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Father figure’ whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Norwich pub’s bar team named the best in the UK

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

A Mamma Mia-themed bottomless brunch is coming to Norwich. Credit: Getty Images/Revolution Norwich

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24