Charity concert in village to remember those who died from leukaemia

The charity event will be held at Hilgay Village Hall. Picture: Google Archant

A charity event will be held in memory of Norfolk villagers who passed away from leukaemia.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Friends and family of Hilgay villagers are organising a charity concert and dance event to raise money for Leukaemia Care after a number of villagers passed away from the condition.

Around eight people in the village have died in the last three years and several parishioners also suffer from the disease.

The event, which will be held at Hilgay Village Hall on Saturday, February 8, aims to raise awareness of leukaemia.

You may also want to watch:

Performances from singer Mike Fox and vocalist and comedian Ali James will take place on the night.

There will also be a charity raffle and an auction for a spa day for two.

Organiser Lesley Congdon said: "We felt it was an opportunity to support our community and use the village hall and at the same time contribute to research into this chronic disease."

Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm.

Tickets are £10. To book please contact Lesley Congdon on 07824863363 or buy tickets from A J Butchers in Hilgay.