Sports greats join Norfolk athlete ‘virtually’ climbing Everest for charity

PUBLISHED: 17:41 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 10 May 2020

Sam Proctor, triathlete who works at the Victoria Inn at Holkham, is attempting to cycle on a stationary bike the distance in vertical metres which would scale Mount Everest to benefit a hospital charity. Picture: Supplied by Holkham

Mount Everest is being ‘virtually’ conquered by a Norfolk athlete and a team of former Arsenal footballers as part of campaign to raise money for the NHS and keep frontline health workers well fed.

Sam Proctor's cycle challenge at the Holkham estate. Picture: Holkham estateSam Proctor's cycle challenge at the Holkham estate. Picture: Holkham estate

Sam Proctor, 30, is raising money for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn Charitable Fund over six Sundays.

Mr Proctor, who works at the Victoria Inn at Holkham, has been cycling one minute for every meal the pub/restaurant delivers to hospital staff.

On the latest cycle on May 10, Mr Proctor aimed to cycle 11 hours and 1 minute to match the 661 meals the Victoria had delivered.

Mr Proctor said: “We really wanted to raise some funds for the hospital, so we decided to cycle a minute for every meal that we produced. Each week we’ve been trying to put a different focus on it.

File photo of David Seaman from his days playing for England. Mr Seaman was one of those due to take part in the cycle challenge to benefit the NHS, being run from the Victoria Inn at Holkham. Picture: AP Photo/Domenico StinellisFile photo of David Seaman from his days playing for England. Mr Seaman was one of those due to take part in the cycle challenge to benefit the NHS, being run from the Victoria Inn at Holkham. Picture: AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

“Seeing the donations coming in keeps me going, as well as knowing what the NHS do for us.”

They have so far been averaging around 200 miles each Sunday.

Well-known figures including former Arsenal players David Seaman, Alan Smith, Bob Wilson, Lee Dixon and Kevin Campbell, Geoff Shreeves from Sky Sports News and Gary Webster, who played Ray Daley in Minder, were due to join him, cycling at their own homes and linking in via the app Zwift, throughout the day.

Lord Leicester, from the Holkham Estate, is also joining in.

Mr Proctor, who has been a professional triathlete for the past 18 months, also had a target of 8,848 vertical metres - the height of Everest.

He lives at the ‘Vic’, which is closed during the lockdown.

Mr Proctor said they had so far raised about £2,500 for the hospital.

He is also being assisted by suppliers who have supported the Helping Hands for Hungry Heroes initiative to create and deliver meals to NHS staff, namely Arthur Howell, Barsby Produce, Fen Farm Dairy, H V Graves (Briston) Limited and Sole Trader.

The challenges can be watched on the Holkham Hall Facebook page.

The Vic has also been providing meals for elderly and vulnerable residents in the area.

To donate during the challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/poweredbyproctor

