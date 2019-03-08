Search

Pop-up shop selling Christmas cards for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:52 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 24 September 2019

The Cards for Good Causes shop next to the The Forum in Norwich in 2017. Volunteers, from left, Mary Phillips, Sheila Fountain, Sharon Morter and Pauline Brown. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Archant

Festive cards can be bought for charity at a Christmas pop-up shop.

The charity Christmas card shop opens on Millenium Plain, next to The Forum in Norwich, on Wednesday, October 16.

The shop is part of a network of more than 300 temporary shops run by Cards for Good Causes, the UK's largest multi-charity Christmas card organisation representing local and national charities.

Pauline Brown, Cards for Good Causes shop manager, said: "Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes. The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we partner."

Shoppers will be able to buy cards featuring special designs of Lower Goat Lane, Elm Hill, Norwich Cathedral and Kett's Heights.

The shop will be open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm Sunday.

