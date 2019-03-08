'The community are very supportive': Charity baker returns to Beccles

A popular charity baker will return to Beccles town centre this weekend, as he announces he is just £6,500 from his fundraising goal.

David Brown from Bergh St Peter, will be back in his usual spot at Exchange Square on Saturday, September 14 to raise £100,000 for Help for Heroes.

Since 2009, Mr Brown has been selling his hand-crafted sweet pastries and savouries for the charity, which help service personnel suffering with both physical and mental disabilities.

When it first began it was a small operation with his late wife Pat baking in the kitchen after the pair were inspired to raise funds by their daughter who served in the army.

Mr Brown said: "I will be there at the crack of dawn and will be selling from 7.30am onwards, or until we are sold out.

"The community are very supportive in Beccles, I couldn't have wished for better," he said.