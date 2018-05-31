Search

Charity baker reaches £100,000 milestone for Help for Heroes

PUBLISHED: 10:10 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 15 February 2020

A charity baker has raised a staggering £100,000 to help veterans integrate back into civilian life.

David Brown, from Beccles, has reached the £100,000 milestone for Help for Heroes - after years of manning cake stalls, pouring chutney into jars and holding raffles all over Norfolk and Suffolk.

The charity works to rehabilitate injured veterans, providing them with training for new careers and supporting their mental health.

Mr Brown said: "It all started in 2009 when my daughter, who was a member of the armed services, came back from Afghanistan.

"My wife wanted to do something to support returning veterans, and I've been raising money for the charity ever since."

Though Mr Brown's wife sadly passed away in 2016, he has continued raising money as a way of keeping her legacy alive.

"If she'd known we made it to £100,000, she would honestly be gobsmacked.

"Just before she died, even reaching £50,000 seemed so far off.

"She'd say to me: 'Oh, didn't you do well'? She was so humble: it was never 'we did well'.

"Help for Heroes have been in touch too - they're shocked that I've managed to raise so much money.

"The support from the community has been astronomical.

"Armed Forces Day is a time when everyone here can get together and recognise the contribution servicemen make to modern society."

David Brown's cake stall set up on Armed Forces Day. Picture: Sally Williams.David Brown's cake stall set up on Armed Forces Day. Picture: Sally Williams.

Freeman Hardy, a firm from Sussex, provided hundreds of jars for Mr Brown's chutney.

When the bill came back, he realised they'd given everything free of charge.

"Binks Garage of Beccles too", said Mr Brown, "They have been servicing and MOT'ing my vans now for a very long time. They've never charged me a penny.

"And Ingate Pub in Beccles - I want to thank them for putting my donation boxes on display on the counter."

But most importantly, Mr Brown wants to thank Help for Heroes and the work they do for people like his daughter.

Mr Brown will return to Exchange Square in Beccles on Saturday, March 7, and on April 18 with his array of cakes, chutneys and savouries to raise money for the veteran support charity.

