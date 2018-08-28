Charity baker returns to Beccles for Christmas

David Brown sells homemade cakes for Armed Forces day. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A popular charity baker will be returning to Beccles this weekend to raise money for Help for Heroes charity.

David Brown, of Burgh St Peter, will be appearing in Exchange Square, on Saturday, December 15.

Since he began selling cakes and chutneys in 2009, he has raised £77,600 for the UK Armed Forced and Military Veterans charity.

Along with his usual selection of sausage rolls and pasties, the baker will also be serving Christmas cakes.

Over the course of the week, Mr Brown has been making mince pies, Christmas cakes and savoury goods to sell.

“All off the locals support us, about 86 to 90pc are regular customers,” he said.

From 8am to 2.30pm, Mr Brown will be in Beccles serving up the Christmas treats.

Mr Brown expects to have reached his goal of £100,000 by 2020 for the charity.

To pre-order treats from Mr Brown call 01502 677225.