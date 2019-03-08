Charity baker returns to town for food festival

After a brief hiatus from the town's centre, beloved charity baker David Brown is back in Beccles this month.

Mr Brown, of Burgh St Peter will be appearing across from Barclays Bank, New Market for the Beccles Food and Drink festival on May 25.

The skilled baker and chutney maker has been raising funds for the Help for Heroes since 2009.

Back then it was just a small operation - with Mr Brown's late wife Pat baking in the kitchen as the goods were sold from the back garden.

Mr Brown said: "I am encouraging all my local supporters to come down, we are pushing for this £100,000."

He will be selling his usual assortment of jaffa cakes, lemon drizzles, coconut and lime treats as well as his best-selling sweet chilli jam.

"There will be no cream cakes though because of the heat," Mr Brown said.