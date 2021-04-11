'We can't wait' - Boutique owners prepare for April 12 re-opening
- Credit: Mick Howes
Owners of a ladies clothing boutique in a coastal town admitted they were excited about reopening after unveiling a new store at a bigger site.
Chari Boutique is set to open its doors on Lowestoft High Street on Monday, April 12.
The shop, which had previously opened on Bevan Street East in Lowestoft in September, moved to its new store just before Christmas.
But having been open only a couple of weeks, they were forced to temporarily close amid the Government's lockdown restrictions.
While the shop was closed, owners Hollie Elliston and Nicky Frosdick launched a new website and they are now looking forward to welcoming customers once more.
Mrs Frosdick said: "We can't wait to open - it's so exciting.
"We are now based at a bigger site, with so much more footfall up here.
"Hopefully it is going to be a busy time."
They will open from 10am to 4pm on Monday to Saturday.
After launching Chari Boutique online in the summer last year, it proved to be a successful new venture for the close friends as dreams of opening a shop became reality.
With the shop name being particularly poignant, Chari is a collaboration of Chay and Richard - who hold "an incredibly special place in" the families hearts.
Named in memory of Richard Tottie and Chay Elliston, Mrs Frosdick said: “Hollie’s son Chay was just five-weeks-old in 2016 when he passed away unexpectedly to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
“My dad Richard passed away in 2019, aged 64, after suffering with a brain tumour since 2009."
After taking over at a former beauty salon on Lowestoft High Street, Mrs Elliston said: "Before Christmas for the two weeks we were up here, a lot of the other business owners came in and welcomed us."
Mrs Frosdick added: "Everyone has been so friendly, it is so much like a little community up here."
Visit Chari Boutique for further details.