Could you chaperone this town carnival’s royal family?
PUBLISHED: 09:37 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:52 24 January 2019
Archant
Every town carnival needs a royal family, and every royal family needs a chaperone.
And now the organisers of Sheringham Carnival are searching a new chaperone for its royal family and its head, the queen, a role that has been going for 66 years.
Chris Neville, carnival spokesman, said: “The role of chaperone covers many areas but focuses on organising and accompanying the family during preparations and on official visits. These will include, for example, presentations and official appearances at some carnival events and visits to various establishments such as care homes and other places within the community where they are always welcomed. Being a chaperone can be busy at times but is always a very rewarding role to fulfil.”
This year’s carnival takes place from August 3 to August 11.
For more information about the chaperone role, email media.sheringhamcarnival@gmail.com