Search

Advanced search

‘Best day ever’ - Shops rally to grant Alfie’s shopping spree wish

PUBLISHED: 07:23 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:23 13 November 2020

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, wish was granted to go on a shopping spree. Picture: Make A Wish

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, wish was granted to go on a shopping spree. Picture: Make A Wish

Archant

Christmas came early for one eight-year-old after a rallying cry to grant his shopping wish before the country went into lockdown.

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, was very excited when he saw his mode of transport. Picture: Make A WishAlfie Burst, from Thetford, was very excited when he saw his mode of transport. Picture: Make A Wish

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, has lived with a heart condition all his life after undergoing emergency surgery as a baby for a damaged heart valve.

The diagnosis was found during a check-up shortly before a family holiday, which instead ended in an ambulance to Evelina Children’s Hospital in London for urgent surgery.

Alfie’s mum Gina said: “Doctors said he just may not have woken up one morning. It was frightening and they had to get him to hospital straightaway.”

In the future Alfie, who is the youngest of five children, will be able to have a main aortic valve replacement.

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, with his haul after a shopping spree organised by Make-A-Wish. Picture: Make A WishAlfie Burst, from Thetford, with his haul after a shopping spree organised by Make-A-Wish. Picture: Make A Wish

To support the family, Make-A-Wish UK planned to send them away to Turkey to stay at Land of Legends. The family were due to fly on October 2, a treat they had been locking forward to after shielding.

But plans were halted when Turkey was included on the UK’s coronavirus travel list, meaning the flights would not go ahead.

Mrs Burst, and husband Tony, said the holiday would have been more than a treat to Alfie, but to their teenage children Daelarrna, 16, and Broson, 15.

She said; “There’s been lots of times they have suffered. A holiday to them was a treat. I felt really bad it wasn’t just Alfie’s time it was theirs.”

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, with his siblings Daelarrna and Bronson in the limo to the shopping spree. Picture: Make A WishAlfie Burst, from Thetford, with his siblings Daelarrna and Bronson in the limo to the shopping spree. Picture: Make A Wish

To ensure Alfie was granted a wish, the charity planned a shopping spree in Norwich for November 6.

With news a second lockdown would come into place on November 5, shops in Chantry Place rallied to bring the experience forward 48 hours to the day before lockdown.

Mrs Burst said; “It would have been like trying to tell a child Christmas is cancelled. We had prepared him he might have to wait, he was heart broken, they worked hard to bring it forward. It was like Christmas Day.

“It was more memorable than the holiday he had wished for originally because this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, with his siblings Daelarrna and Bronson and parents Tony and Gina enjoying the shopping spree. Picture: Make A WishAlfie Burst, from Thetford, with his siblings Daelarrna and Bronson and parents Tony and Gina enjoying the shopping spree. Picture: Make A Wish

The treat was described as the “best day ever” by the Admiral Academy pupil, who raced out of the house so quickly when he saw they would be transported in style in a red Hummer limousine to Norwich.

As well as spending money from the charity, Chantry Place manager Nicky Colk wanted to do something special for Alfie and fundraised more than £900 for the eight-year-old who was presented the surprise in a golden envelope.

Many shops generously gave Alfie extra goodies to take home while he spent his money and made shure he gave back by buying items for his siblings, flowers for Mrs Colk and donating money for a meal for a homeless person

Alfie received vouchers from GAME, HMV, Hotel Chocolat, Wagamamas, Shaake, Krispy Kreme, Smiggle and JD Sports.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Anglia Square’s £271m revamp cannot go ahead, says secretary of state

The revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston Homes

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

Anxiety and pain for patients as thousands are left waiting more than a year for help

More than 4,500 people have been waiting at least a year for treatment. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Historic Holkham Hall glasshouse to be restored

Holkham Estate is set to receive valuable funds towards essential restoration from the Historic Houses Foundation (HHF). Picture: Kieron Tovell

‘Best day ever’ - Shops rally to grant Alfie’s shopping spree wish

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, wish was granted to go on a shopping spree. Picture: Make A Wish