Do you have nightmare neighbours? Channel 5 wants to hear from you

PUBLISHED: 15:17 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 29 October 2019

Channel 5 is seeking Norfolk people for a new series of Nightmare Neighbour Next Door. Photo: Getty

Channel 5 is seeking Norfolk people for a new series of Nightmare Neighbour Next Door. Photo: Getty

Iakov Filimonov

Channel 5 is looking for people from Norfolk to feature on a new series of The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door.

They want to hear from people who have had a recent dispute with their neighbour.

Simply send an outline of your dispute along with your contact details to the production company neighbours@avalonuk.com or call 02075987392.

The company said all information will be held in confidence and that there is no pressure to take part in the programme.

If you're cast in the show, let us know at norwichwebteam@archant.co.uk

