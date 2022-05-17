News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
TV show filmed in Norfolk starring Ainsley Harriott to air this month

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:52 PM May 17, 2022
Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent

An episode of The Best of British by the Sea was shot in Norfolk. Pictured: Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent - Credit: Channel Four

A new TV series filmed in Norfolk starring Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent will air at the end of this month.

Best Of Britain By The Sea will be shown on Channel 4 on Monday, May 30, and will see the pair travel around the UK tasting seaside dishes and exploring holiday destinations.

One of the five 60-minute episodes sees them visit both Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

The Norwich part of the episode included a trip to Cocina Mia and Coral Bay on Norwich Market and Benoli in Orford Street.

They also took to the Broads waterways aboard a Broom Luxury Cruiser and set sail from Brundall.

One night saw the pair stay in self-catered accommodation and cook for each other, while the second night was spent in a hotel where they met the owners and chefs.





