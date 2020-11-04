Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A national broadcaster has confirmed a shake-up at its regional television and local radio station in Norfolk.

Chrissie Jackson, former presenter of the mid-rmoning show on BBC Radio Norfolk. Picture: BBC Chrissie Jackson, former presenter of the mid-rmoning show on BBC Radio Norfolk. Picture: BBC

Earlier this year BBC England said it would have to cut 450 jobs in a bid to save £25m by April 2022.

This week saw presenter Chrissie Jackson air her final show on BBC Radio Norfolk after taking voluntary redundancy.

She began working on the mid-morning show in early 2016, after spending 27 years working at other radio stations including Heart Radio and the former Radio Broadland.

Also, veteran broadcaster Keith Skues, 81, retired in September following a 60-year career spanning armed forces radio, pirate radio, BBC Radio One’s launch and a long spell at BBC Radio Norfolk.

Veteran voice of radio Keith Skues re-recording the announcements for the 1970's radio sitcom Parsley Sidings at his home in Horning with producer Mik Wilkojc. Ten of the original episodes are being re-recorded and broadcast on Radio 4 extra. Photo: Steve Adams Veteran voice of radio Keith Skues re-recording the announcements for the 1970's radio sitcom Parsley Sidings at his home in Horning with producer Mik Wilkojc. Ten of the original episodes are being re-recorded and broadcast on Radio 4 extra. Photo: Steve Adams

Mr Skues was made an MBE for services to radio in 2004.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Earlier in the year we made some changes to our schedule to protect staff and programming due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“More recently a small number of staff have chosen to leave through the BBC-wide voluntary redundancy exercise, which was opened to cut costs.”

As well as the departures of Mrs Jackson and Mr Skues, popular BBC presenter David Whiteley announced he would be leaving the organisation after 23 years last month.

David Whiteley presented his final show after 23 years at the BBC. Picture: David Whiteley David Whiteley presented his final show after 23 years at the BBC. Picture: David Whiteley

The father-of-two began his career at BBC Essex, a moment he described as “exciting and nerve-wracking”.

From BBC Essex he moved to Look East, before spending the next 17 years producing and directing regional current affairs programme Inside Out, which came to an end earlier this year.

He carried out his last broadcast on BBC Radio Norfolk with Treasure Quest on October 23.

Radio Norfolk favourite Wally Webb. Picture: Archant Library Radio Norfolk favourite Wally Webb. Picture: Archant Library

Despite the departure of well-known presenter, the spokesperson added: “BBC Radio Norfolk has performed brilliantly throughout Covid and will still feature a host of familiar voices in the future.”

Other less recent changes saw Wally Webb move in March from the early morning show on BBC Radio Norfolk, to presenting on-air on the breakfast and mid-morning shows, reporting in the Verv satellite vehicle Tuesday to Saturday.

Matthew Gudgin is presenting the Sunday breakfast faith show.

BBC England currently has around 3,000 staff.

Radio Norfolk presenter Matthew Gudgin in the studio at the Forum, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams Radio Norfolk presenter Matthew Gudgin in the studio at the Forum, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams