Search

Advanced search

After 16 years wheelchair-bound man sees his bus service scrapped

PUBLISHED: 12:05 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 22 November 2019

Jack Gray has had his bus route axed, he now has to rely on his dad Richard to get to work. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Jack Gray has had his bus route axed, he now has to rely on his dad Richard to get to work. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

A wheelchair user in Norwich has said the scrapping of the bus he has used for 16 years has led to a "large loss of independence."

Jack Gray has had his bus route axed, he now has to rely on his dad Richard to get to work. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Jack Gray has had his bus route axed, he now has to rely on his dad Richard to get to work. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Jack Gray, 39, is a porter in the post room at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and has used Konectbus to commute from his home on West Parade off Earlham Road.

But since September 22, the Konectbus routes 3 and 4, which used to travel though Earlham Road, have been rerouted to Newmarket Road due to "poor passenger numbers".

Jack Gray has had his bus route axed, he now has to rely on his dad Richard to get to work. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Jack Gray has had his bus route axed, he now has to rely on his dad Richard to get to work. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

However, the revised route has left Mr Gray, who has a progressive neurological condition, without a suitable means of transport.

Mr Gray said: "The loss of a route has left me high and dry. When I found out about the change in service I was despondent."

Jack Gray has had his bus route axed, he now has to rely on his dad Richard to get to work. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Jack Gray has had his bus route axed, he now has to rely on his dad Richard to get to work. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch:

He now relies on his retired father, Richard Gray, for transport as he said other bus services are more crowded and have a longer journey time.

Mr Gray said: "I'm just very disappointed and it means a large loss of independence for me as I have to rely on my Dad all the time. It is also not a long term strategy."

Other people, including Green Party councillor Denise Carlo, are also campaigning for the route to revert back.

She said: "Passengers valued the Konectbus routes along Earlham Road because they provided direct access to the bus station as well as the hospital."

Managing director of Konectbus, Jeremy Cooper, said: "We will of course keep the changes under review to ensure that the new route benefits more people and we are of course very disappointed to hear that anyone is struggling with the new arrangements. We do run consultations about changes and apologise sincerely if not everyone had a chance to have their views heard."

A spokesperson for First Bus, who have services on Earlham Road, said: "All our buses have an allocated space for a wheelchair and our drivers are required to ask anyone who is situated in the space to vacate the area and move to another part of the bus so a wheelchair user can access the vehicle. It is fair to say that some of our buses are busier in the morning and afternoon 'peak time', but we do everything we can to accommodate everyone who wants to travel with us."

Have you been affected by bus services? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Pair struck off for abusing council’s pool car rules

Suffolk County Council has not ruled out another review in the future over the misuse of pool cars. Picture: ARCHANT

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

Free parking returns in bid to help high streets this Christmas

Christmas shoppers in Diss. Picture: Lucy Kayne

The Killers tickets already being resold for more than double the price

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

‘It’s horrendous’ - traders take a hit as gas works continue

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists