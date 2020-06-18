Search

Norfolk bus firm offers ‘change vouchers’ to cash-paying passengers

PUBLISHED: 14:56 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 18 June 2020

Sanders Coaches have announced they are introducing 'change vouchers'. Picture: Archant

Sanders Coaches have announced they are introducing 'change vouchers'. Picture: Archant

A Norfolk-based bus firm has introduced “change vouchers” in order to ensure the small minority of its customers who pay with physical money are not overcharged.

Like many other companies, Holt-based Sanders Coaches has asked customers to use contactless payment where possible in order to protect passengers and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

While “well over 90pc” of their passengers have used contactless payment methods, a minority are still paying with cash.

The firm has introduced “change vouchers” as an option for drivers to hand out when they do not have enough physical change to give out.

A Sanders spokesperson said: “Contactless payment has become the preferred choice for many businesses, and well over 90pc of our passengers now use contactless payments. It is swift, efficient and secure, and since the outbreak of the coronavirus it has been recognised as another way to help prevent the spread of the disease.

“We recognise that not everyone has the ability to pay by contactless means and have sent exemption notifications to those can’t, but with far less cash coming in sometimes it has been difficult for drivers to find enough change for cash paying passengers who present with a larger note.

“To assist with this we have introduced a change voucher. If your driver does not have enough cash to give you the correct change, he or she will give you a change voucher which can be used to pay for your next journey on one of our buses.”

The system is being rolled out in stages, having already been introduced exclusively for college students since Monday, June 15.

Other school students will be eligible to receive change vouchers from Monday, June 22, while the system will be operational for all passengers from the week of Monday, June 29.

All public transport passengers in England and Wales are currently required to wear a face covering while on board.

Sanders’ managing director Charles Sanders warned last week that management would look into contacting the police if a passenger “continues to refuse to wear a face covering and does not get off the bus”.

