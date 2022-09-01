Opinion: We must dump the old view of family life

Opinion

Does it really matter in 2022 if a child is brought up by one, four or 15 people?

Why are we still so hung up on the "nuclear family" as the best upbringing for a child?

Single or lone parents still feel the stinging stigma that they are somehow second class, failures even, while blended families are looked down on with the expectation of chaos, friction and doomed to implode, leading to yet another "broken family."

Judgements about a family’s profile flow thick and fast, direct, and implied.

While everything else in our lives has moved on to the unrecognisable in the last 20 years - technology, travel, communications – with all embraced as progress, cultural and societal changes not so much.

Quality of parenting and feelings of love, security, encouragement, and support count are the important factors in nurturing children to adulthood, not merely fitting a "traditional’" family profile.

Yet, the traditional two-parent family is still portrayed as the desired model for success and order.

Successful family, like people, comes in different shapes and sizes. Family is far more a feeling – or the people around you make you feel as a child - than about numbers and titles.

Far better to come from a "broken home" than to live in one.

Far happier to be brought up by one happy parent than two miserable ones who co-exist angrily with explosive rows, or with simmering resentment and a toxic atmosphere.

Norfolk’s Dame Rachel De Souza, now England’s children’s commissioner, is spot on when she says the next prime minister must put families – whatever they look like - at the heart of policymaking. Investing in family is the single greatest investment that can be made in society, and we should no longer be squeamish about talking about families’ shapeshifting.

Her study on the make-up of the modern family released this week revealed the deep changes in family structure in the past 20 years, with fewer married couples, more cohabiting couples, and fewer “traditional” nuclear family units.

Nearly half of British children now grow up outside the traditional two-parent household.

Of the 8.2 million families with children in the UK, 23pc of families were headed by a lone parent, with about 90pc of lone parents women. About 63pc of families are married couples with children, while 14pc are cohabiting couples.

Forty-four per cent of those born in 2000 will have spent some of their childhood up to age 17 outside a traditional “nuclear” family, compared with 21 per cent of people born in 1970.

How we view family must change now.

Children need to feel safe, supported and loved unconditionally to thrive. That can be provided by parents, grandparents, adoptive parents, foster parents, older siblings, extended family of aunts and uncles.

Children brought up. By any the above don’t feel they are missing out but are made to feel like they are by those perpetuating the outdated "norm."

The tired "missing a male role model" story about boys brought up by their mothers implies every father is a good one, that every son gets on with his father and look up to him for example.

Male role models come from anywhere – in the classroom, sports clubs, organisations, relatives.

Perceived disadvantages rather than advantages of being parented by a lone parent are trotted out. No one focuses on the singular attention, consistent parenting, and being spared the undermining and arguments of two warring parents.

Lone parents don’t have to juggle keeping a relationship going. I’ve known only children who felt like an outside in their two parents’ marriage

As the report said: “It’s more about the quality of family relationships than the composition or relative position of the family in society. It’s about strong and lasting relationships, relying on each other, and spending time together.”

It’s time to dump the past model and embrace the current.

After all, it was our tradition to drown and burn perceived witches.

Depressing train journey

When you spend more than £100 on two train tickets on a Sunday trip to London, you expect to be able to get a cup of coffee during the close-to two-hour journey.

With just five minutes from the connecting train into Norwich, the train pulled away the announcement there was no catering on the train.

The same on the way home at 8.30pm.

Train travel is my favourite. Grown up European inter-railing is top of my holiday list, but Sunday’s trip is making me reconsider.

Do train travellers become more inconsiderate and selfish when boarding a train, or are people getting worse?

Within minutes of sitting down on the way home, we had to move, as two young men loudly, in revolting language, compared their illegal substance use at the festivals they were returning from.

The next carriage took us into polystyrene carton hell, surrounded by fast food feasts and stinking of burgers and fries.

The next move out us next to a woman who went on to watch something loudly on her phone, without earphones.

A request to turn it down was ignored. Had everyone in the carriage done the same, it would have been a deafening cacophony.

It’s depressing that people are so inconsiderate and thoughtless about the people around them.

Also worthy of note, was that the tickets I’d paid so much for weren’t checked once between Norwich and London or back again.