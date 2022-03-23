Spring statement: Chancellor unveils fuel duty cuts and income tax boost

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced several measures to help support households amid the rising cost of living crisis.

In his Spring Statement address just after 12.30pm on Wednesday (March 23), Mr Sunak confirmed several immediate measures to help people and promised the government would "stand by them".

Mr Sunak said the UK’s actions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime are “not cost-free for us at home” and present a “risk” to the recovery but added it was "too early to know the full impact of the Ukraine war on the UK economy."

Fuel duty

In the first measure, Mr Sunak said that fuel duty will be reduced by 5p per litre as of 6pm on Wednesday evening.

He said: "Today I can announce that for only the second time in 20 years, fuel duty will be cut.

Fuel duty will be reduced by 5p per litre. - Credit: PA

“Not by one, not even by two, but by 5p per litre. The biggest cut to all fuel duty rates – ever.

“While some have called for the cut to last until August, I have decided it will be in place until March next year – a full 12 months. Together with the freeze, it’s a tax cut this year for hard-working families and businesses worth over £5 billion, and it will take effect from 6pm tonight."

Mr Sunak's announcement comes after fuel prices hit new record highs.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of fuel at UK forecourts on Sunday (March 20) was 167p for petrol and 179p for diesel, amounting to an increase of 18p for petrol and 26p for diesel over the past month.

Labour calculated the average family is facing an annual rise of £386 on the cost of petrol and is calling for a cut to be funded by a windfall tax on energy firms who have enjoyed the sky-high gas and oil prices.

VAT

Mr Sunak also announced VAT will be reduced from 5pc to zero on materials such as solar panels, heat pumps and insulation in a bid to help homeowners install more energy saving materials.

He said: “We’ll also reverse the EU’s decision to take wind and water turbines out of scope – and zero rate them as well.

"We’ll abolish all the red tape imposed by the EU. A family having a solar panel installed will see tax savings worth over £1,000. And savings on their energy bill of over £300 per year.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak alongside prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Household support

The Chancellor added he is doubling the Household Support Fund to £1 billion, with local authorities best placed to help those in need in their areas, adding they will receive this funding from April.

This is cash that families most in need can apply for to help them with things like food and heating bills.

Income tax and National Insurance

Mr Sunak unveiled a £6 billion plan to increase the threshold at which people start paying national insurance contributions (NICs) by £3,000 to £12,570 from July.

The Chancellor said it was "a £6 billion cut in personal tax cut for 30 million people across the United Kingdom, a tax cut for employees worth over £330 a year".

Mr Sunak said around 70pc of workers would have their tax cut by more than the increase coming in April.

The Chancellor also said he will cut the basic rate of income tax from 20 pence in the pound to 19 before the end of the current Parliament, in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Employment Allowance will increase to £5,000 from April, which he described as a "new tax cut" worth up to £1,000 for half a million small businesses.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves. - Credit: PA

Reaction

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government's plan did nothing for people on the edge of fuel poverty or for pensioners who are facing a "real-terms cut" to their income.

Rachel Reeves told the Commons: "At the weekend the Chancellor was asked about fuel poverty and he didn't even know the numbers.

"It is shameful that he doesn't, because when Martin Lewis predicts that 10 million people could be pushed into fuel poverty the Chancellor should sit up and listen."

She added: "We know that pensions and social security are not going to keep up with inflation. Pensioners and those on social security are being given a real-terms cut in their incomes.

"So, what analysis has the Chancellor done of the impact of benefits being up-rated by less than inflation? How many more children and pensioners will drift into poverty because of this government?"