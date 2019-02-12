Eighteenth century secrets revealed in behind-the-scenes tours of much-loved Norfolk stately home

Holkham Hall, which will be hosting a series of behind-the-scenes tours. Picture: COURTESY OF HOLKHAM HALL Archant

Vistors to Holkham Hall will have a chance to discover the behind-the-scenes secrets of the iconic Norfolk stately home, in a series of guided tours offering a rare opportunity to see attics, cellars and secret passageways not usually open to the public.

The tours, which run from April to October, will offer an insight into both upstairs and downstairs 18th century life.

Open for the first time will be the old servants’ hall and the sumptuous Venetian bedroom, with the tours also offering an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the young Princess Victoria, who stayed at Holkham as a 16-year-old in 1835.

Visitors can opt for the cellar tour – which offers a glimpse of the warren of corridors and chambers at the hub of the building – or the the hidden passages and servants’ stairs tour, which will showcase the work of those who kept the hall ticking.

Hidden passages tours will run on Wednesdays from April 1st, with cellar tours available on the first Tuesday of the month. Tickets, priced £25 (£12.50 children) are available from www.holkham.co.uk

