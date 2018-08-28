Capture the beauty of Holt Country Park and win a prize

Andrew Robinson. Pictures: NNDC

Stunning images of Holt Country Park have already won prizes in a photography competition.

Jonathan Fuhri. Pictures: NNDC

North Norfolk District Council launched the competition last September, and the winners so far have won prizes as well as a place in the Holt Country Park 2020 calendar.

The Green Flag award-winning park is host to many wonderfully visual subjects from orchids in the summer to snowdrops in the winter.

Entrants don’t have to have the best equipment to win – just the photograph which the judges like the most. The photos must have been taken in the park the month immediately preceding submission.

The competition will run until the end of August, so there are eight more opportunities to win a prize and appear in the calendar.

Ryan Kellingray. Pictures: NNDC

You can submit your images online by using #HCPPhotoComp on Twitter, posting them to the Holt Country Park Facebook page /HoltCountryPark or email them to countryside@north-norfolk.gov.uk