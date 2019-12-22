Search

Advanced search

'I want to beath this dreadful disease': Championship shotputter auctions trainers for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 23 January 2020

Sophie McKinna at the England AAA championships, Manchester, 2019. PHOTO: Sophie McKinna.

Sophie McKinna at the England AAA championships, Manchester, 2019. PHOTO: Sophie McKinna.

Archant

An athlete who is the pride of Great Yarmouth is auctioning her training shoes in support of Cancer Research UK.

Sophie Mckinna, a 25-year-old shotputter and Tokyo 2020 Olympic hopeful, is selling a signed pair of trainers that she wore for the World Athletics Championships shot-put final in Qatar last year in support of the campaign 'Walk All Over Cancer'.

You may also want to watch:

The fundraising effort has been inspired by Ipswich Olympic official Paul Rutter who, after being diagnosed with terminal throat cancer two years ago and given six weeks to live, is still fighting on.

Sophie said: "I'd love to do something to help people like Paul, who give up their time to allow athletes like me to compete. I want to beat this dreadful disease as I lost my own Nan to cancer."

Greg Rutherford and Paul Rutter at the London Anniversary Games in London 2013. PHOTO: Paul Rutter.Greg Rutherford and Paul Rutter at the London Anniversary Games in London 2013. PHOTO: Paul Rutter.

She will be auctioning her shoes on her Instagram account:  @sophiemac10.

Bidders should message her with the amount they would like to bid.

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Delays on A47 after truck plunges into ditch

A truck left the road on the A47 Acle Straight ending up in a ditch. Recovery is likely to cause disruption on the single-carriageway stretch Picture: Liz Coates

‘Got away with it’ - NHS manager gloated about coverage of dead great-grandmother

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Why this bungalow for sale was the most viewed home in Norfolk – and you’ll be surprised

The bungalow with a surprise in St William's Way, Thorpe St Andrew, for sale for £425,000. Pic: Zoopla

‘The friendliest people we’ve met’ - what’s it like moving to Norfolk?

What's it like moving to Norfolk from outside the county? Pictured is Heidi Martin at the Royal Norfolk Show in 2018. Picture: Archant

Pukki penalty ends 26-year Premier League wait for Canaries

Teemu Pukki scored a penalty for Norwich but Spurs would have the last laugh Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists