'I want to beath this dreadful disease': Championship shotputter auctions trainers for cancer charity
PUBLISHED: 12:30 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 23 January 2020
Archant
An athlete who is the pride of Great Yarmouth is auctioning her training shoes in support of Cancer Research UK.
Sophie Mckinna, a 25-year-old shotputter and Tokyo 2020 Olympic hopeful, is selling a signed pair of trainers that she wore for the World Athletics Championships shot-put final in Qatar last year in support of the campaign 'Walk All Over Cancer'.
You may also want to watch:
The fundraising effort has been inspired by Ipswich Olympic official Paul Rutter who, after being diagnosed with terminal throat cancer two years ago and given six weeks to live, is still fighting on.
Sophie said: "I'd love to do something to help people like Paul, who give up their time to allow athletes like me to compete. I want to beat this dreadful disease as I lost my own Nan to cancer."
She will be auctioning her shoes on her Instagram account: @sophiemac10.
Bidders should message her with the amount they would like to bid.