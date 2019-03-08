Search

'What a moment': Charity baker hands across hefty cheque

PUBLISHED: 12:06 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 25 July 2019

David Brown (Centre) has handed over a £14,000 cheque to the Help for Heroes.Picture: Supplied by David Brown

Archant

A popular charity baker has handed over a £14,000 cheque to the Help for Heroes.

David Brown, of Burgh St Peter, has been selling his assortment of handmade cakes, savouries and chutneys for 10 years.

Back then, it was a small operation with Mr Brown's late wife Pat baking in the kitchen. The couple were inspired to raise funds for charity by their daughter, Sally William, who served in the army for 24 years.

On July 14, Mr Brown took a £14,366.00 cheque to the Help for Heroes the amount raised following a year of selling.

He said it was "not bad for the year, and also takes the cake" for the highest amount raised. His aim is to hit the £100,000 for the charity in his wife's memory.

He said: "That £100,000.00 is now in sight, I can see it , what a moment that will be."

