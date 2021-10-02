Fuel shortages still 'big problem' in parts of East Anglia, says industry boss

Published: 2:19 PM October 2, 2021

A petrol industry boss has warned shortages are still an issue in East Anglia. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fuel shortages remain a “big problem” in the East of England, the chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) has warned.

Brian Madderson said issues are getting worse in some parts of the country and drivers could face higher prices at petrol pumps.

He said: "In London and the South East and possibly parts of eastern England, if anything it had got worse."

Mr Madderson welcomed the announcement that military drivers are to be deployed from Monday, but he warned it will only have a limited impact.

"This isn't going to be the major panacea," he said. "It's a large help but in terms of the volume, they are not going to be able to carry that much.

"We do need a prioritisation of deliveries to filling stations - particularly the independent ones which are the neighbourhood retail sites - in London and the South East starting immediately."

In Norfolk, there are still many forecourts without fuel and queues at those with supplies.

In previous days - despite reassurances from the Government that the situation was easing - queues were still seen forming at fuel stations across the county.

The issue of fuel shortages has also been affecting business and tourism in Norfolk.

Sanders Coaches, a Norfolk-based coach hire service, also released a statement on Friday announcing that services would be limited this weekend - due to being close to running out of fuel.

Today, the company was not running its usual X6, 6A, 18 and 33A services and tomorrow [Sunday October 3] all services are cancelled.

Speaking to this paper on Friday, James Knight, director of Norfolk Broads Direct in Wroxham, said they had also been experiencing people calling with concerns that they would not have enough fuel to travel to the boat hire company.

He said: “Where people have been really struggling to get fuel, we're lucky that in Wroxham we have a train station just up the road so we've been able we could offer the option for people to get the train and we would pick up their bags from the station."

Mr Madderson added that rising world oil prices will also mean motorists should expect higher prices at the pumps when filling stations are resupplied.

"Expect anything from 1, 2 or even 3p a litre increases at the pump. This is not profiteering. This is genuine wholesale price increases causes by global factors."

Meanwhile, almost 200 military personnel, including 100 drivers, have been training at haulier sites and will start deliveries to help relieve the situation at petrol stations, which ministers insist is stabilising.

The Government also announced that a temporary visa scheme for nearly 5,000 foreign food haulage drivers, which was due to expire on December 24, will be extended to the end of February, following criticism of its attractiveness to drivers,

It comes as opposition parties raised the prospect of a parliamentary recall to address wider labour shortages and supply chain disruption.

Sir Keir Starmer said the temporary visa scheme would not be up and running "for weeks", and added that the Prime Minister should, if necessary, recall Parliament to rush through legislation to ensure the shelves remain stocked in the run-up to Christmas.

A total of 5,500 poultry workers will also be allowed in to help keep supermarket shelves stocked with turkeys before Christmas.

The Government has said these workers, who can arrive from late October, will be able to stay up to December 31 under the temporary visa scheme.

But the Government added the visas will not be a long-term solution and it wants employers to invest in the domestic workforce instead of relying on overseas labour.







