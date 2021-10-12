Community 'extremely grateful' after firm volunteers to maintain village war memorial

Published: 7:35 PM October 12, 2021

A Norfolk based maintenance and arboriculture firm volunteered to maintain a village war memorial for the community, for a cause close to its operations manager's heart.

The CGM Group, based in Downham Market, has offered its services to help maintain the Upwell War Memorial garden, which sees volunteers carrying out a "full autumn renovation" of the lawn with ongoing scarification, aeration and overseed, and applying a fertiliser and herbicide.

Chris Fisher, Operations Manager at CGM, who comes from a military background, said the project is close to his heart and that current works are in preparation for Remembrance Sunday next month.

He added: “At CGM we regularly undertake works in our local community."

Dr Paul Williams, chairman of Upwell War Memorial, said: “As a community we are extremely grateful to CGM for helping us to maintain our village war memorial to commemorate the service of our military personnel.”



