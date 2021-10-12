News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Community 'extremely grateful' after firm volunteers to maintain village war memorial

Sarah Hussain

Published: 7:35 PM October 12, 2021   
Dr Paul Williams, Chair of Upwell War Memorial and Chris Fisher, Operations Manager of CGM

Dr Paul Williams, Chair of Upwell War Memorial and Chris Fisher, Operations Manager of CGM - Credit: CGM

A Norfolk based maintenance and arboriculture firm volunteered to maintain a village war memorial for the community, for a cause close to its operations manager's heart.

The CGM Group, based in Downham Market, has offered its services to help maintain the Upwell War Memorial garden, which sees volunteers carrying out a "full autumn renovation" of the lawn with ongoing scarification, aeration and overseed, and applying a fertiliser and herbicide.

Chris Fisher, Operations Manager at CGM, who comes from a military background, said the project is close to his heart and that current works are in preparation for Remembrance Sunday next month.

He added: “At CGM we regularly undertake works in our local community."

Dr Paul Williams, chairman of Upwell War Memorial, said: “As a community we are extremely grateful to CGM for helping us to maintain our village war memorial to commemorate the service of our military personnel.”


