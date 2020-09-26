Norfolk based maintenance firm scoops up prestigious award

A Norfolk based landscaping and arboriculture firm has scooped up a prestigious award.

The CGM Group, based in Downham Market, has expressed its “delight” in winning the Cambridgeshire Prestige Award for Maintenance Company of the Year 2020 after judges commended them for their commitment to “enhancing the environment and exceeding expectations for customers.

The company, which is one of the biggest employers in west Norfolk, was also praised for its range of clients throughout East Anglia and the significant progress made over the last 35 years.

Operations director Marcus Glover said: “It is an honour to receive this award and particularly with this being our 35th year.

“We have always prided ourselves on supreme quality and attention to detail which we hope is reflected in the many long-term contracts we hold throughout East Anglia.

“Achieving this award would not be possible without the customers we hold so dearly to us and also a thank you to the many staff that have helped us maintain these high standards throughout.”