Cruel scammers targeting women with bogus messages about cervical screenings

PUBLISHED: 10:40 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 19 May 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over 'scam' text messages. Picture: DragonImages/Thinkstock

DragonImages

Households are being warned following a spate of scam text messages.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged residents to be aware after receiving reports of “scam text messages” from someone claiming to be from a cervical screening programme.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “Some women are being contacted by text message, with the sender claiming to be from the call and recall service to advise they are overdue for screening.

“The message asks them to call a mobile number and provide personal details.

“These messages are not from the NHS Cervical Screening Programme.

“Do not respond, or call the number.

“You’ll be sent an invitation letter in the post when it’s time to book your cervical screening appointment.

“Your letter will tell you where you can go for cervical screening and how to book.

“Speak to your GP surgery if you have questions about cervical screening invitations, results or any symptoms you have.”

