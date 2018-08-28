Search

Animals lost in battle remembered with purple poppies

PUBLISHED: 14:34 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:45 06 November 2018

The hand-knitted purple poppies are available alongside knitted loops for dog collars. Photo: Centre Paws Norfolk

Centre Paws Norfolk

A dog friendly café is selling hand-knitted purple variations of remembrance poppies in honour of animals lost in warfare.

Blackberry Tearoom, at Centre Paws dog centre in Wymondham, is selling the poppies alongside the traditional red version to raise money for the Animals in War Memorial Fund.

According to the charity, eight million horses died in the First World War alone and a further 100,000 pigeons used to carry messages.

The hand knitted creations are the hard work of Centre Paws Norfolk member, Rebecca Radbourne, who has also created knitted hoops to attach to dog collars.

Centre Paws Norfolk founder, Kathryn Cross, said: “In this 100th year since the end of the First World War it is even more important to remember those who gave their lives for their country, and that includes the animals who joined the soldiers on the front line and in other duties and continue to this day to play a vital role alongside our armed forces.”

