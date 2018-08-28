Search

Advanced search

‘Huge’ opportunities for talented young footballers in new youth partnership

PUBLISHED: 09:39 23 November 2018

Ipswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development. Scott Mitchell, Head of YDP recruitment at Ipswich, shakes hands with Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor to confirm the deal. Also pictured, Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town (left), with Bob Charlton, Andy Reynolds and Travis Cole from Lowestoft Town FC. Picture: Mick Howes

Ipswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development. Scott Mitchell, Head of YDP recruitment at Ipswich, shakes hands with Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor to confirm the deal. Also pictured, Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town (left), with Bob Charlton, Andy Reynolds and Travis Cole from Lowestoft Town FC. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Exciting opportunities await aspiring footballers after a new partnership was agreed this week.

Ipswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development. Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town, shakes hands with Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor to confirm the deal. Picture: Mick HowesIpswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development. Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town, shakes hands with Lowestoft Town FC chairman Gary Keyzor to confirm the deal. Picture: Mick Howes

Ipswich Town Academy and Lowestoft Town FC are teaming up to unveil a new centre of excellence programme to benefit youth development.

Phil Beale, head of academy recruitment operations at Ipswich Town, said: “We already run a successful partnership with AFC Sudbury on a similar model and we are launching a new centre of excellence with Lowestoft Town, starting with an U13 squad for next season.

“We are looking to develop the players into academy football and we are excited about offering a higher level of football for the boys in this area.”

The new U13 squad will represent the Ipswich Town centre of excellence, in association with Lowestoft Town, as they wear Lowestoft shirts and participate as a team in the Eastern Junior Alliance for the 2019/20 season.

Open trials will be held, with details to follow in the coming weeks, as the U13 team next season will train twice a week, ahead of Sunday matches. The new partnership model with Ipswich Town FC will eventually run for those in the age range from U13 to U16.

“In year two we will run U13 and U14 sides, with an U13, U14 and U15 side in year three and so on,” Mr Beale said.

“Players have a great opportunity to make that progression to academy football, and the progression right through the programme has been fantastic.

“Over the past few seasons, using the model of a team in the Eastern Junior Alliance, we have produced eight academy players in two-and-a-half seasons - that highlights what can be achieved.”

Lowestoft Town assistant manager Andy Reynolds said: “For us, as a club, to now work alongside Ipswich to develop and showcase the talent there is in this area is fantastic. A number of players from this area have gone into professional academies and done well – such as Travis Cole and Jake Reed – and there are players that definitely have the potential, but maybe they need a shop window to further progress. This centre can provide that.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Video ‘We will do our very best for you’ - Delia Smith makes pledge to Norwich City fans despite ‘huge financial challenge’

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Stuart Webber on Southampton job link and Daniel Farke contract talks

Stuart Webber dismissed speculation touting him with Premier League Southampton Picture: Denise Bradley

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Retailers frustration as road works extended ahead of Black Friday

Barriers mean pedestrians are having to walk far out of their way to cross the road. Photo: Bethany Wales

New laser tag arena opens in Norwich car park

Owner Tirion Davies armed with a phaser in the new Labyrinth Norwich laser tag arena she has opened at Rose Lane Car Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Opinion Running column: Can our running clubs harness Norfolk’s top runners?

The City of Norwich Athletic Club dominated the Trowse 10K last month. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast