Doughnut delivery is so sweet for nurses

PUBLISHED: 16:16 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 29 April 2020

The Central England Co-op in Brundall donated 130 bags of doughnuts to the team at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Central England Co-Op

Archant

A Norwich Co-op store has donated more than 100 bags of doughnuts to NHS staff to thank them for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at the Central England Co-op in The Street, Brundall have delivered 130 bags of doughnuts to staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The sugary donation was a token of appreciation for the incredible work health care workers are doing for the community during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mandy Duruk, the store manager, said: “The hospital is only about 15-minutes away and everyone at the store and in the community here is so appreciative of what the hospital is doing on the frontline, so we thought we would look to treat them.

“The community here in Brundall have been brilliant through all this.

“It has been a big change for everyone, but we have all really come together, and we are proud to be doing our bit.”

