Center Parcs closes Elveden Forest village until at least January
Center Parcs has announced that it will be closing its villages, including Elveden Forest near Thetford, until at least January, in a bid to prevent non-essential travel outside of local areas.
All sites across the UK will close from Monday December 21 until at least January 7, as the holiday home business says its priority is the safety of its guests and staff.
This comes after the government's announcement on Saturday, December 19, which saw changes to the rule of three bubble - which will now only be allowed on Christmas day – as the country continues to battle rising coronavirus figures.
In a series of tweets on Sunday, December 20, Center Parcs wrote: “Following the update from the Prime Minister last night (19 December) it is clear that the threat of the virus with the new variant is now at an extremely delicate stage.
“It is therefore with a heavy heart that we have made the decision to close all our UK villages from Monday 21 December until at least 7 January 2021.Our decisions throughout the pandemic have been with the priority of keeping our guests and staff as safe as possible.
“Latest Government advice in all tiers is to avoid non-essential travel outside of local areas and we certainly do not wish to encourage this.
“All guests impacted by the closure period will receive an email from us today (20 December) with instructions on how to cancel activities & restaurant reservations and how to reschedule with a discount to the value of £100 or cancel with a full refund.
“Please visit our website for the latest update https://centerparcs.co.uk/village-news/general-news.html.”
