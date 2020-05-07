‘Fiercely independent’ centenarian celebrates 100th birthday in lockdown

The surprise celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of Myrtle Jennings on May 3 at her home in north Lowestoft. Pictures: Donna Fordham Archant

It was a memorable occasion as songs were played and a special centenary was celebrated amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The surprise celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of Myrtle Jennings on May 3 at her home in north Lowestoft. Pictures: Donna Fordham The surprise celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of Myrtle Jennings on May 3 at her home in north Lowestoft. Pictures: Donna Fordham

Only days after Colonel Tom’s 100th birthday celebrations, Myrtle Jennings – nee Gladwell – of Lowestoft marked that same milestone.

Mrs Jennings was born on May 3, 1920 and was the second daughter of Beatrice and Fredrick Herbert Gladwell, known as Herbie, who had three daughters and a son.

Her great niece Donna Fordham said: “My Great Aunt lives in her own home in north Lowestoft.

“She married her childhood sweetheart Stanley Jennings and has survived him.

The surprise celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of Myrtle Jennings on May 3 at her home in north Lowestoft. Pictures: Donna Fordham The surprise celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of Myrtle Jennings on May 3 at her home in north Lowestoft. Pictures: Donna Fordham

“Myrtle is fiercely independent and still lives in her own home assisted by a team of carers from Manor Court.”

Last Sunday, May 3 Anne Baxter – one of Mrs Jennings’ carers – and Irene Summerfield, who used to care for Myrtle, rallied a team of carers to assemble a 100th birthday banner in her garden.

Family and neighbours were invited to join in, as Mrs Jennings was surprised with a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ and ‘We’ll Meet Again.’

With Mrs Jennings watching on from her window, she joined in to sing ‘She’ll be coming round the mountain’ as her great niece Donna Fordham played the ukulele and sung to her.

The surprise celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of Myrtle Jennings on May 3 at her home in north Lowestoft. Pictures: Donna Fordham The surprise celebrations to mark the 100th birthday of Myrtle Jennings on May 3 at her home in north Lowestoft. Pictures: Donna Fordham

Donna Fordham said: “Cards and presents were opened as she celebrated with a cake made especially for her, while sipping tea from the comfort of her lounge.

“Her card from The Queen was proudly displayed on her mantlepiece.”

You may also want to watch: