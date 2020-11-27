Ed Sheeran, Delia Smith and Ricky Gervais among host of celebrities to donate to Norfolk charity auction

Published: 12:20 PM November 27, 2020

Ricky Gervais donated a pair of shoes that he wore to this year's Golden Globes. - Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction

Ed Sheeran, Delia Smith and Sir Paul McCartney, are just three celebrities who have donated items towards an auction which is raising money for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Celebrity Bottom Drawer has been organised by comedian and presenter Griff Rhys Jones, as part of his annual festive fundraising for EACH, which provides care for and support children, young people and their families living with life-threatening conditions across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Dawn French’s Rolex and a rare microphone from Sir Paul McCartney are among almost 200 items from more than 70 celebrities that are up for auction online from Friday, November 27.

Delia Smith has donated her Armani coat - that she wore when she received her CBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in 2009 - to the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction. - Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction

Mr Jones said: “We can’t as easily do the sponsored stuff. The church halls are shut. The shops have been closed.

“So, I’ve put the word out and we’ve started our own charity second-hand site that has only celebrity cast-offs.

You may also want to watch:

“If you’re searching for a Christmas present for a granny who’s nuts about Game of Thrones or an uncle who always does his Mick Jagger impression, we have unique authenticated GOT and Stones items for you.

“You have to go on the website to have a look and choose a Christmas memento for someone you know. There’s a good chance one of your favourite stars or shows will be there.”

Coldplay donated a signed guitar to the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction. - Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction

The auction, which will be running online until Sunday, December 6, will include quirky and exclusive items from the likes of Ed Sheeran, David Walliams, Tom Hollander, Delia Smith, Cate Blanchett, Coldplay, Ricky Gervais and Olivia Coleman.

The classic Rolex watch given by Dawn is her “first and only posh watch”.

She said: “I was given this posh watch by a famous lover. I’ve worn it twice. I don’t wear watches.”

Sir Paul McCartney has donated a rare 50th anniversary microphone to the Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction, to raise money for EACH. - Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction

This is the fourth Christmas Mr Jones has raised money for EACH, with a star-studded show at Ipswich’s Regent Theatre last year having followed two solo performances in 2017 and 2018.

This year EACH has experienced a hugely significant drop in voluntary income as a result of shops being closed and fundraising events being cancelled.

Just before the second national lockdown, the charity forecasted a loss of £1.7m in funding over the next 12 months - almost a third of the total it needs to support families across East Anglia.

Mr Jones added: “What we’ll give is a tiny thing for a huge and vital service. I’ve met parents and children at the Treehouse (EACH’s hospice in Ipswich). I’ve never been so overwhelmed.

“It’s a place that buys precious time for people who really need it. Don’t be afraid. A hospice is not about death. It is about making the very most out of life and joy. If we can all get behind this auction, we can really help.”

Lots can be viewed now on www.celebritybottomdrawer.com.

Or if you wish to donate directly to EACH visit their site here, https://www.each.org.uk/donate.