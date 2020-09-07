Video

9 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2020

Tom Hardy, Kelly Brook and Jeremy Corbyn are just some of the celebrities that have been spotted in Norfolk in 2020 Picture: (L-R) The Wood Fired Food Co/PA Archive, PA Images, Lia Toby/Coast Pizza and Gyro Archant

From TV and film star Tom Hardy to former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, here are some of the famous faces that have been spotted in Norfolk in 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co. Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

1. Tom Hardy

Actor Tom Hardy, whose credits include Peaky Blinders, The Revenant and Legend, sent pulses racing when he visited The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale for pizza while on holiday in Norfolk in early August.

Director of the business Jon Hemming managed to get a picture with Tom and the A-lister was also spotted at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade.

Nuno Lopes. Picture: Academia Portuguesa de Cinema/Wikimedia Nuno Lopes. Picture: Academia Portuguesa de Cinema/Wikimedia

2. Nuno Lopes

Portuguese actor Nuno Lopes, best known for playing Boxer in hit Netflix series White Lines, is currently in Great Yarmouth as he is set to star in ‘Provisional Figures’, which is a film about migration from Portugal to the town.

Over the last few weeks, Nuno has been posting pictures from his trips around Norfolk on his Instagram account, which has 460,000 followers, including the Great Yarmouth seafront and seals along the coast.

3. Kelly Brook

Model and actress Kelly Brook headed to Norfolk for a holiday in September and there are pictures on her Instagram of her walking her dog at Holkham beach.

She also visited Wells-next-the-Sea and went on a boat trip with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden Rag'n'Bone Man performing a secret set at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. Picture: Danielle Booden

4. Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

BRIT award-winning singer Rag’n’Bone Man, whose hits include ‘Human’, ‘Skin’ and ‘Giant’ with Calvin Harris, made a surprise appearance at The Ocean Room in Gorleston back in February for music night The Room, which is inspired by Later... with Jools Holland.

He performed all his biggest hits along with new material and it was something of a homecoming as his father has lived in the town for 20 years.

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

5. Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn was spotted in two Norfolk restaurants in late August, where he happily posed for photos with staff, at Taste of India Curry House in Holt and Coast Pizza and Gyro in Gorleston.

Owner of Taste of India Mahbubur Rahman said the former Labour leader opted for a vegetable korma and told him that he likes coming on holiday to Holt because of the scenery.

Stella McCartney shot her latest campaign at Houghton Hall. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images Stella McCartney shot her latest campaign at Houghton Hall. Picture: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

6. Stella McCartney

Fashion designer Stella McCartney swapped the catwalk for the walkways at Houghton Hall in west Norfolk to launch her latest collection with a virtual show in early October.

The film utilised the lush greenery and sculptures at the estate, including Richard Long’s Full Moon Circle and A Line in Norfolk.

Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson Clara Jackson (left) poses for a photo with singer La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich Picture: Clara Jackson

7. La Roux

Singer La Roux, famous for hits such as ‘In for the Kill’ and ‘Bulletproof’, dined at Gonzo’s Tea Room in Norwich in August.

While in the city, she also headed to shop Main Source in the Norwich Lanes and picked up some new trainers which she posted on Instagram.

Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watts Credit: Gina Watt Jason Manford and Ore Oduba visited No.33 Cafe in Norwich and posed for a photo with chef Gina Watts Credit: Gina Watt

8&9: Jason Manford and Ore Oduba

Comedian Jason Manford and presenter turned theatre star Ore Oduba tucked into a tasty brunch at No.33 Cafe in Norwich while appearing in musical Curtains at Norwich Theatre Royal back in February.

Ore, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, posted photos on his Instagram story at the time and said it was the “best grub in Norwich” - the pair also posed for a picture with the chef.