5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021

Published: 9:00 AM April 24, 2021

Alessandro Glorio, of Cafe Gelato in Norwich, met Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, the stars of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, in March. - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

It may only be April, but a host of famous faces have been spotted in Norfolk this year.

While we didn't have any celebrities coming here for a holiday, as the advice in the latest lockdown was to stay local, these big names came here for work for the filming of various projects.

Kristen Stewart (left) and Sally Hawkins on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer' - Credit: Linda Hall

1 and 2: Kristen Stewart and Sally Hawkins

Twilight star Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer and was spotted on Hunstanton beach in March alongside British actress Sally Hawkins, whose credits include The Shape of Water and the Paddington films.

The film follows Diana's decision to leave her marriage to Prince Charles at Christmas at Sandringham, with a German castle doubling up for the estate, and St Peter and St Paul's Church in the village of Shropham, near Attleborough, stood in as the church.

Daryl McCormack on set, on Opie Street in Norwich, for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

3 and 4: Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Academy award-winning actress Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack, who plays Isaiah in the hit series, came to Norwich in March for the filming of new comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Mr McCormack was filmed inside Cafe Gelato in Opie Street in late March and Emma Thompson also popped in and chatted to the owners in Italian and both tried the gelato.

5. Kenneth Branagh

Sir Kenneth Branagh, filming a scene for the political drama This Sceptred Isle, in character as prime minister Boris Johnson coming out of Coxford's Butchers in Aylsham's Market Place. - Credit: Paul Matthews

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Kenneth Branagh came to Aylsham in early April as he stars as the prime minister in Sky political drama This Sceptred Isle, based around the UK's coronavirus response.

He looked the spitting image of Boris Johnson as he was filmed emerging from Coxford's Butchers in the Market Place and scenes were also shot in other other nearby spots, including Aylsham's Drill Hall and Town Hall.

Have you spotted a celebrity in Norfolk? Email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk



