Search

Advanced search

'Women need to get recognition they deserve" - rebel plaques raise thousands for domestic abuse charity

PUBLISHED: 11:21 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:53 19 September 2019

One of the blue plaques commemorating women throughout history in Norwich. Photo: Kyle Iverson

One of the blue plaques commemorating women throughout history in Norwich. Photo: Kyle Iverson

Archant

It is a guerrilla art project which celebrated the forgotten women of Norwich.

One of the blue plaques commemorating women throughout history in Norwich. Photo: Kyle IversonOne of the blue plaques commemorating women throughout history in Norwich. Photo: Kyle Iverson

And as well as highlighting these important figures, it has raised £3,000 for a domestic abuse charity.

The money, raised by sales of badges of the plaques, will go towards Leeway.

In May 2019 eight plaques were put up around historic sites of Norwich by a collective of women called Rosie's Plaques, who are also part of the Common Lot Theatre Group.

They were alternative "blue plaques" and inspired after the Common Lot discovered only 25 out of more than 300 official plaques around the city commemorated women.

Baroness Patricia Hollis, who died in 2018. Picture: PABaroness Patricia Hollis, who died in 2018. Picture: PA

One of the women featured on a Rosie's Plaque was former Norwich City Council leader Baroness Patricia Hollis, who died in 2018, and was involved with setting up Leeway in 1974.

You may also want to watch:

Siobhan O'Connor, from The Common Lot, said: "Patricia was one of our role models of radical women in the city, and we wanted to honour her. We know Leeway was close to her heart."

Some 3,000 badges were made and sold and the Leeway donation is being made in Baroness Hollis' memory.

Her partner, Alan Howarth, said: "Patricia would have been fantastically proud of what this campaign has achieved: bringing just recognition to past generations of path-breaking women in Norwich, and in the process raising an impressive amount of money for Leeway, which does superb work supporting people who are victims of domestic abuse.

"I so much appreciate that this donation, to a charity with which she had a long-standing involvement, is made in Patricia's name."

Alison Treacy, from Rosie's Plaques, said: "This represents an awful lot of badge making. We were surprised and delighted how people took the plaques and the badges to heart. It shows there is a real movement now to make sure women get the recognition they deserve."

After the plaques went up anonymously, it attracted major interest via social media.

Other women celebrated on the plaques were Labour Party MP Dorothy Jewson who won a seat for Norwich in the House of Commons in 1923 and Emma deGuader, who protected Norwich Castle aged 16 from King William I in 1075.

Most Read

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Dishonest’ Norwich trainee solicitor banned from legal profession

MJP Conveyancing on Thorpe Road, in Norwich. Photo: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mum-of-four, 49, reveals she has weeks to live in heartbreaking final video

Samantha Last, 49, from Diss, in her emotional final YouTube beauty video in which she reveals she has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Picture: YouTube

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sale popcorn and crisps on offer as Kettle Foods open discount shop

Kettle Foods is set to open a discount shop on its site. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Excessive congestion’ on A11 triggers demand for traffic light changes

The A11 roundabout at Barton Mills/Mildenhall. Norfolk County Council has raised concerns about delays at the junction. Pic: Google Maps.

New houses to be built on former school playing fields

Ten new homes will be built on land next to the former Chapel Road Primary School in Attleborough. Picture: Breckland Bridge/Hoopers Architects

Revealed: How your GP survey rated in latest patient survey

Patients in Norfolk were asked to rate their doctor's surgeries in the GP Patient Survey 2019. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

Presenter for talkSPORT faces up to Teemu Pukki buttock tattoo after goals bet

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 14/09/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists