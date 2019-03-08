Search

A celebration of faith in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:17 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 30 June 2019

Singers and dancers from The Redeemed Christian Church of God performing at Celebrate Norfolk. Picture: Picasa

A charity celebrated its tenth anniversary with a day of activities highlighting the work of the Christian community in Norfolk.

On Saturday, June 29, families enjoyed a day full of activities, entertainment and exhibitions organised by Celebrate Norwich & Norfolk at the Forum in Norwich city centre.

On a day when temperatures hit 28C, more than 25 Christian organisations and churches showcased their wide range of social action and mission work across the community.

An official opening included speeches from Celebrate director John Betts and Rev Alex Irvine, curate of St Stephen's Church, and the Norwich Lord Mayor councillor Vaughan Thomas.

Activities included singing lessons with the Norwich Community Gospel Choir, a new-look Hope Bus from Radical Church and Messy Church, creative art from St Stephens and a live cookery course on a budget display from Norwich Foodbank.

There was a programme of music and dance including performances from Catton Community Choir, Norwich Community Gospel Choir and The Redeemed Christian Church of God.

A Celebrate bake off competition was also held, highlighting the work of church cafes across the city and county.

The Bible Comes to Life exhibition, which will run at St Stephen's Church in Norwich during August, brought Bible characters and a real donkey to the event and Dr John Clements, pastor at the Old Meeting House Congregational Church, came dressed as a Puritan.

Celebrate Norfolk project director John Betts said: "Our aim, as we celebrate the work of the local Christian community, is to showcase a few of the many activities which go on 24/7 serving at all levels of our society.

"Frequently going where others don't go because the love of Christ persuades us to do so."

Speaking of the ten years of Celebrate Norfolk, he said: "So many people and such a wide variety of churches and ministries have been involved.

"We have been delighted to share with all those who have caught the vision and joined with us to celebrate, demonstrate and communicate something of what the Lord is doing in our city and county over the years."

